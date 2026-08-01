TRIGGERNOMETRY INTERVIEWS THE CRITICAL DRINKER: “I define [Christopher Nolan’s] Odyssey as a hero’s journey with no hero.”

At about 7:30 into the interview, co-host Francis Foster says, “I’m just going to pick a movie year at random something like 1996 would [The Odyssey] even have been talked about as much would it have been hyped as much, would everybody be as energized or would it just simply be seen as just another big budget Hollywood movie which is all right but let’s be honest nothing special. Maxim would have given it three out of five stars.”

Funny you said 1996, because yesterday, Clifton Duncan tweeted this collage of absolutely terrific movies from the previous year:

These all came out in 1995. A big reason people are nostalgic for this era is that even if you only saw one movie a month, you could still see 12 bangers per year. And it made our lives infinitely better. pic.twitter.com/eGT4q1kQR7 — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) July 31, 2026

It wasn’t the studio system of the 1940s, but I miss the reliability of assembly-line Hollywood of the 1980s and ‘90s. If only there was a way to recreate either system.