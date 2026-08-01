FAUCI AND THE GREAT COVID COVER-UP:

But nauseating narcissism and gobsmacking greed (and using private email addresses for government business) do not in themselves cause or cover up pandemics. The far greater sin was deliberately misleading the world about the origin of Covid-19. And there in black and white on 26 January 2020 in his diary is Fauci’s line about the Wuhan seafood market, which many claimed was the origin of Covid: ‘Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.’

Yet, a week later, he convened a group of 12 scientists, most of whom thought it possible, perhaps even probable, that the virus had been engineered in a laboratory, to discuss their concerns. He then tasked four of the fairly junior ones in the meeting (a fifth author joined later), some of whom depended on grants from his agency, to write a paper, ‘The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2’. This paper outright dismissed the possibility of a lab leak as the origin of Covid. He and Jeremy Farrar, the then director of the Wellcome Trust, edited and promoted the publication of that paper. Fauci then disguised his own role in doing so, and spoke about it from the podium of the White House as if he had nothing to do with it.

Before and after they wrote the paper its authors all thought a lab leak was possible, perhaps even likely, as their private messages have repeatedly confirmed.