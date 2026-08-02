ANALYSIS: TRUE.
I am no RFK fan, but he's no more responsible for the measles outbreak in the US than he is for the much worse measles outbreak in Canada https://t.co/x1NcAMboQY
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 2, 2026
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
I am no RFK fan, but he's no more responsible for the measles outbreak in the US than he is for the much worse measles outbreak in Canada https://t.co/x1NcAMboQY
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 2, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.