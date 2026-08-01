THE PARTY OF, BY, AND FOR EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE WOMEN:
In other words, she's the perfect Democrat candidate.
God help us, those drooling morons will vote her right in. https://t.co/cE2QKrCTRX
— 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 1, 2026
THE PARTY OF, BY, AND FOR EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE WOMEN:
In other words, she's the perfect Democrat candidate.
God help us, those drooling morons will vote her right in. https://t.co/cE2QKrCTRX
— 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 1, 2026
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