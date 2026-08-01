THE PARTY OF, BY, AND FOR EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE WOMEN:

In other words, she's the perfect Democrat candidate.

God help us, those drooling morons will vote her right in. https://t.co/cE2QKrCTRX — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) August 1, 2026