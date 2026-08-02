NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:
Mamdani's margin of victory in the New York mayoral race was 207,570
The amount of votes in question, per audit, is 228,000 https://t.co/TEtp8Vfdae
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 2, 2026
NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:
Mamdani's margin of victory in the New York mayoral race was 207,570
The amount of votes in question, per audit, is 228,000 https://t.co/TEtp8Vfdae
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 2, 2026
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