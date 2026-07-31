FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: What Is it With His Terrible Escape Vehicle Decisions? “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn how to make a lame escape, a true tale of Flock camera heroism, and the best possible vehicle for joyriding in New Jersey.”
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