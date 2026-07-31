CAN’T FIGHT CITY HALL:
Ah. Well, then. pic.twitter.com/QHEIwvQcnl
— Brad Hargreaves (@bhargreaves) July 31, 2026
Mamdani seems to have adopted the GoodFellas method of tax collection.
CAN’T FIGHT CITY HALL:
Ah. Well, then. pic.twitter.com/QHEIwvQcnl
— Brad Hargreaves (@bhargreaves) July 31, 2026
Mamdani seems to have adopted the GoodFellas method of tax collection.
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