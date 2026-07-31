IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™—Seattle: Commie Mayors and Outta Town Police Chiefs Are Deadly. “Honestly, dear readers, how long will it take for woke, untested, cop-hating mayors along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to catch a clue? It’s a rhetorical question, but I do solemnly swear I just heard a chorus of ‘never.'”