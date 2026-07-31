WHEN THE SEA PEOPLES ARRIVE:

Might take more than resounding and energetic condemnation. All the resources of the State to guarantee security and coexistence? I understand people of Ceuta are putting their personal furniture against their doors and windows for security, amid the coexistence. https://t.co/bc4llXn8dr — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 31, 2026

Sanchez’s post reads, “What has happened is an attack on Spain’s territorial integrity and deserves our most resounding and energetic condemnation. All of Spain stands with the people of Ceuta. The Government of Spain stands with the Autonomous City. Thank you for the cooperation that we have always maintained with the city government. We will use all the resources of the State to guarantee security and coexistence. And our total and resounding commitment to the future of the Autonomous City of Ceuta.”

(Classical reference in headline.)