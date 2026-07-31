MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Alex, I’ll Take ‘Peace Deals That Ain’t Gonna Happen’ for $400. “When I read that Hamas has agreed to lay down arms, I automatically presume it’s only because they’ve found better places to stash them. Still, let’s look at the deal and see if there’s anything in there that might work.”
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