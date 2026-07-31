JOSH HAMMER: Don’t Forget How Florida Defeated Faucism and Vindicated Federalism.

Florida recorded the largest annual net in-migration between July 2020 and July 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida, the once-iconic swing state that decided the 2000 presidential election by 537 votes, now boasts a Republican governor who won reelection by 19.4% and a Republican supermajority in both houses of its state legislature.

None of this would have happened had Florida not assembled its own medical team and ignored Fauci and the feds. And Florida didn’t just vindicate itself with the voters and the science (if not the “science”). It also vindicated the Founders’ vision of federalism.

One-size-fits-all bureaucratic governance from the nation’s capital is incompatible with American constitutionalism and the American way of life. As James Madison put it in The Federalist No. 45: “The powers … which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.” Justice Louis D. Brandeis put it memorably in a 1932 Supreme Court dissent: “It is one of the happy incidents of the federal system that a single courageous State may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.”

That’s exactly what Florida under DeSantis did.

As for Fauci? He’s been reduced to ham-fisted legal stunts and temper tantrums. Hopefully he soon takes those pathetic tantrums to prison.