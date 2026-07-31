BREAKING NEWS FROM 1977! Star Wars and Dungeons & Dragons Are Collaborating:

Hold onto your hats, kids. Two of the biggest nerdy franchises around are coming together for an epic collaboration. Yes, we’re talking about Star Wars and Dungeons & Dragons. In 2027, we’re about to get THE collab of the century, but we don’t know too much about it yet. In fact, all we know is that a “Dungeons & Dragons | Star Wars™ collaboration will take place in the Season of Rebellion, coming 2027.” Listen, we just need those first four words to know we’re excited.

Two ancient sclerotic franchises are teaming up to squeeze a couple of extra dollars out of their few remaining male fans. Besides, Star Wars meets D&D was already done many decades ago. It was called Traveller, an interstellar role-playing game set in the far future and published by Game Designers’ Workshop from 1977 to 1996.