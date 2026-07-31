DEAR DIARY:
August 13, 2022: we cannot admit that the shots don't work because that would undermine our policy to force people to get them. pic.twitter.com/9MrU7EKsWo
— Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreytucker) July 31, 2026
DEAR DIARY:
August 13, 2022: we cannot admit that the shots don't work because that would undermine our policy to force people to get them. pic.twitter.com/9MrU7EKsWo
— Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreytucker) July 31, 2026
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