THIS LEVEL OF STUPIDITY MUST BE ON PURPOSE, RIGHT? RIGHT???
🚨 New York Democrats introduce bill requiring 10% discounts on all items at self-checkout. pic.twitter.com/VsPn8Sp9L9
— Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 31, 2026
THIS LEVEL OF STUPIDITY MUST BE ON PURPOSE, RIGHT? RIGHT???
🚨 New York Democrats introduce bill requiring 10% discounts on all items at self-checkout. pic.twitter.com/VsPn8Sp9L9
— Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) July 31, 2026
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