DISPATCHES FROM THE OCCUPIED ZONES:

Yes. We don’t have a pied-a-terre and are wrongly on that list and have wasted way too much time on their crappy website trying to figure out how to get removed, gathering all kinds of documents to do so

Not really sure how this helps make a better NYC for anyone?! https://t.co/8EMA4LL0ZS

— Natalia Mehlman Petrzela (@nataliapetrzela) July 30, 2026