STRANGE NEW RESPECT!
So just to be clear, Kamala Harris‘s team is now promoting Alex Jones https://t.co/z0kGfuzprb
— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 30, 2026
STRANGE NEW RESPECT!
So just to be clear, Kamala Harris‘s team is now promoting Alex Jones https://t.co/z0kGfuzprb
— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 30, 2026
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