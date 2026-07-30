JAMES MIEGS: A Covid Conspiracy in Plain Sight.

I’m no fan of conspiracy theories. In fact, I’ve spent two decades challenging the pernicious lies of the 9/11 Truther crowd. But sometimes conspiracies do happen. I think the actions of Dr. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, constituted a type of conspiracy. I’m not saying the Covid outbreak was some kind of deliberate “plandemic.” But the disclosures reveal how Dr. Fauci organized his colleagues to obscure his agency’s connections to the suspect Chinese lab.

We now know U.S. scientists collaborated with their Chinese counterparts on controversial gain-of-function experiments and that grants from NIAID flowed to the Wuhan lab through various channels. It’s highly likely that U.S. researchers provided the skills and our government offered some funding that allowed Chinese researchers to continue independently tinkering with deadly viruses until one accidentally escaped the lab. From the start, the NIAID head used his enormous bureaucratic clout to make sure no one explored that relationship. While Dr. Fauci repeatedly told the media that the Covid lab-leak scenario was “just conspiracy theories,” he was conspiring to quash questions about his agency’s possible role.

Things got rolling on Feb. 1, 2020, when Dr. Fauci organized a conference call involving a dozen of the world’s top virologists and health officials. Within weeks, four of those scientists were listed as authors of a letter titled “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2” published in the journal Nature Medicine. The authors confidently asserted that “we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible”; the virus must have jumped to humans from some animal species. At the time, many experts believed that leap happened at Wuhan’s messy “wet market.”

The “proximal origin” paper seemed to give scientific clout to Dr. Fauci’s oft-repeated dismissal of the lab-leak idea. Other scientists dropped the question like a hot fireplace poker. The press doubled down, portraying the lab-leak theory as “debunked bunkum,” in the words of MSNBC’s Joy Reid. Social media sites downgraded the topic as “misinformation.”

But this supposed scientific consensus was entirely manufactured. The newly released documents, along with earlier disclosures, show that many scientists in the NIAID leader’s orbit believed the virus had been deliberately modified and then accidentally leaked. In fact, Dr. Fauci’s own diary notes show that most of the researchers on that Feb. 1 call “felt that deliberate insertion was possible.” The entry also mentions that the lab’s famous virologist Shi Zhengli had “been working for years” on gain-of-function modifications that would help certain viruses be more transmissible to humans. Recently released messages reveal that even the scientists who signed the “proximal origin” paper continued to suspect a lab leak; “we can’t rule it out,” one admitted.