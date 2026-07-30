SPAIN IS BEING INVADED RIGHT NOW; UPDATE: Georgia Meloni Responds, Threatens to Cut Off Spain.

Most people don’t know that there is Spanish sovereign territory on the African continent. I sure didn’t. But it turns out that there are bits and pieces in what you think is Morocco that are, in fact, part of Spain, including islands and cities in what you probably think is Morocco. Ceuta is one such tiny bit of Spain on the African continent. It is literally Spanish territory, similar to the little spur of Minnesota that looks like it should be part of Canada because it is not connected and is embedded in Canada, or the Kaliningrad Oblast, which is Russia, but entirely surrounded by Lithuania and Poland. Weird, I know. But there it is. Right now, today, the City of Ceuta is being invaded by Moroccans (and likely people from other countries) through that border. They are not coming in boats. They are storming the border, and in some cases, border guards have opened the gates to let them stream in.

This takes me back to Del Rio, TX in 2021 w/ the Haitian surge. Similar images. This is what the DSA/socialist platform looks like in practice – in another country. No borders. No immigration enforcement. Complete freedom of movement without any resistance from the government. https://t.co/zTAMql2YGl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 30, 2026

Ceuta is a city of only 65,000, and at this rate, the invaders will outnumber the population of the city. It is a crisis so great that the city government is begging the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to declare a State of Emergency, which so far he has declined to do.

In April, Theodore Dalrymple warned: We Shall Not Fight on the Beaches.

In 1973, Jean Raspail, who died aged 94 in 2020, published his dystopian novel The Camp of the Saints, for which he is now mostly remembered (certainly outside of France, though he was the author of many other well-considered novels and travelogues, and narrowly missed election to the Académie française). The Camp of the Saints is a book that refuses to lie down, so to speak, despite attempts to render it invisible or make it go away. * * * * * * * * Immigrants are not just immigrants. What they bring with them is as important as what they are offered by the host country. If what they bring with them is an evangelizing religion that claims, however fatuously, to be the answer to all of mankind’s little problems, a religion moreover that has a very strong hold over them and that is maintained by an effective system of social ostracism in the event of dissent, they will obviously have more difficulty integrating than if they have no such religion. Raspail’s flawed novel is an illustration of an elementary political principle. For a liberal democracy to work, there must be a demos; for there to be a demos, there must be something more in common among them than living geographically cheek-by-jowl (without at the same time demanding an absolute uniformity). To import huge numbers of people who do not share, and indeed are resistant to sharing, the minimum that holds a demos together is inimical to liberal democracy.

As Spain is about to find out, the hard way (again):

It’s not the first time an Islamic invasion has come to Spain. I even have a tiny bit of DNA from them in my DNA, likely due to their raping of Spanish women many generations ago. Here’s what will happen: Things will go from bad to worse. Women will be raped. Money will be… https://t.co/fcWWPKRgza — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 30, 2026

Tweet below reads, “THIS IS VERY SERIOUS. I’m receiving these images of how Moroccan authorities are emptying trucks full of young people near the border with Ceuta. Anyone who doesn’t want to see that this is a perfectly orchestrated operation by the regime is simply blind.”

ESTO ES MUY GRAVE. Me llegan estas imágenes de cómo las autoridades marroquíes vacían camiones llenos de jóvenes cerca de la frontera con Ceuta. Quien no quiera ver que se trata de una operación perfectamente preparada por el régimen, es que es ciego. pic.twitter.com/YpxFAaF7Wb — Taleb Alisalem (@TalebSahara) July 30, 2026

Tweet below says, “But when we go on vacation – fingerprints, facial scanners, advanced biometrics, baggage scanners…:”

Ale jak my lecimy na wakacje – odciski palców, skanery twarzy, zaawansowana biometria, skanery bagażu… https://t.co/PJqfeEiIl1 — Mariusz Jagóra 🇵🇱 (@MariuszJagora) July 30, 2026

In English, the tweet below reads, “It won’t be shown on television: this is how the beaches of Ceuta are right now.”