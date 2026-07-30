AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
California DMV Worker Requests Interpreter To Assist Customer Who Speaks English https://t.co/Ii0iFfG3QB pic.twitter.com/hAX1pKChpO
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 30, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
California DMV Worker Requests Interpreter To Assist Customer Who Speaks English https://t.co/Ii0iFfG3QB pic.twitter.com/hAX1pKChpO
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 30, 2026
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