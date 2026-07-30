THE CRITICAL DRINKER ON CLARKSON’S FARM: “Life, it seems, is not without a sense of irony. Take Amazon Studios for example. They’ve pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into producing prestige triple-A sludge like Rings of Power. And yet, the show that gets consistently higher viewership, critical acclaim, and audience support is a low-budget reality TV show about two idiots messing around on a farm in England. The thing is though, you only need to watch a single episode of Clarkson’s Farm to understand exactly why.”