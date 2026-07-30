THIS SEEMS LIKE A NO-BRAINER: White House eyes reopening oil refineries amid high gasoline prices.

The Trump administration is looking to reopen closed oil refineries, including an embattled one in the Virgin Islands, amid high gasoline prices spurred by the Iran war.

A White House official confirmed to The Hill in an email Thursday that the Trump administration “would like to see refineries across the country reopen, especially the St. Croix refinery.”

The official said this refinery is of particular interest because it was built to refine Venezuelan oil and because of its “strategic” location.