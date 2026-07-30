MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO TRUMP: Couric Admits She, Democrat Producer Worked In an ‘Artful Way’ To Undermine Palin.

Former CBS anchor Katie Couric joined Merit America co-founder Connor Diemand-Yauman on his Is This Working?! podcast on Wednesday, where she recalled her 2008 interview with GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. Couric admitted to working with her producer Brian Goldsmith, who is now a Democratic candidate for California State Senate, to construct the questions in a “very artful way” to expose her.

Couric explained her motivations, “So, I think there was just this moment, and she was sort of this—people were fascinated, and she was so magnetic, but nobody knew if there was any there there. So, I think I was the first interview that really exposed her lack of substance and understanding of critical issues.”

According to Couric, those “critical issues” included trying to drive a wedge between her and John McCain on ANWR oil drilling, pestering her on the morning-after pill, and demanding to know which newspapers and magazines she read. It was also this interview that spawned the Saturday Night Live skit with Tina Fey that led many liberals to falsely believe that Palin actually said she could see Russia from her house. Her interview with Joe Biden was very different.