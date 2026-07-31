KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Dems Are a Trainwreck Swirling Down a Toilet in a Clown Car. “Their biggest problem right now is that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have brought the Dems’ deep-rooted commie leanings out in the open. The party elders would like to put the hammer and sickle cat back in the bag before the midterms and pretend that none of this ever happened, but the pesky nouveau Stalin kids in the DSA are just getting louder.”