July 31, 2026

SPACE: Actually, Starliner might fly into space this year. “An official confirmed to Ars that this is indeed the case, that the primary factor now for when Starliner launches is port availability on the space station. It is therefore possible that Starliner launches this year. If this cargo test flight goes well, and modifications to Starliner address the vehicle’s propulsion concerns, a crewed mission is possible in late 2027.”

Posted at 10:42 am by Stephen Green