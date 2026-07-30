BEEGE WELBORN: The European Forest Fires.

It’s a really ghastly situation.

What makes it more unspeakably horrible is that so much of it didn’t have to happen.

In France, there have already been over 160 arrests for arson. Yesterday, the French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said nine out of ten fires were caused by humans.

The conditions have simply allowed arson or ‘carelessness’ to take off to devastating effect.

Like starting a campfire in a bone-dry clearing in the woods.