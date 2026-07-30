KEEP ROCKIN’!

Never forget pic.twitter.com/lESBktmpJ6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2026

Hiltzik’s L.A. Times column celebrating the deaths of those opposed to taking the covid vaccine ran in the beginning of January, 2022. Since then, the paper’s readership has become increasingly selective, as legendary fictional music manager Ian Faith would say: L.A. Times to lay off at least 115 people in the newsroom.

The Los Angeles Times announced Tuesday that it was laying off at least 115 people — or more than 20% of the newsroom — marking one of the largest workforce reductions in the history of the 142-year-old institution. The move comes amid projections for another year of heavy losses for the newspaper. The cuts were necessary because the paper could no longer lose $30 million to $40 million a year without making progress toward building higher readership that would bring in advertising and subscriptions to sustain the organization, the paper’s owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, said Tuesday. Drastic changes were needed, he said, including installing new leaders who would focus on strengthening the outlet’s journalism to become indispensable to more readers.

—The L.A. Times, January 23, 2024. I’m sure the laid off L.A. Times staffers will keep rockin’! as they enjoy their funemployment. It’s a blessing in disguise, after all.

Related: Kids and parents turn to coding to boost college, career prospects.

—The L.A. Times, August 1st, 2014.

More classic headlines: Children apologize to their dying elders for spreading COVID-19 as L.A. County reels.

—The L.A. Times, January 12th, 2021.

And of course: Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned.

—The L.A. Times, August 21st, 2021.

Not surprisingly, the paper finally received a competitor at the start of this year: The California Post heralds a new era for the Golden State — we will fearlessly tell you the stories that really matter.

As I wrote a year ago, when the New York Post first announced a West Coast edition, they’ve got to do a better job than the L.A. Times, which for decades has been dull-as-dishwater, despite being located in a town that supplies an endless stream of over the top celebrity news, before morphing into a paper that cheered for the demise of potential readers.