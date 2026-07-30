DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONE: Agitators in Madison Use Boards With Nails to Defend Their BLM Encampment, and the City Is Helping.

Well, now Madison, Wisconsin, has CRAZ: the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone. In case you missed it, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other communists are trying to make Ruiz the next George Floyd. Ruiz was shot and killed by Madison police after he pulled a knife and stabbed an officer while being apprehended. As we’ve reported, activists have set up bicycle barricades around the intersection of Williamson Street (Willy Street) and South Baldwin Street, where Ruiz, a career criminal with a long rap sheet, was shot.

Laura Schulte, a reporter with The Journal Sentinel, has been on the scene and notes that agitators have now placed boards with nails in them around the intersection where a memorial site has been set up. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong set down a candle herself the night of Ruiz’s shooting, declaring it an “execution.”

Worse yet, Schulte reports that the city itself, which is as woke as it gets, has lent its assistance in setting up barriers.