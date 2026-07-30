THE NEW SPACE RACE: SpaceX Gets $1.6 Billion US Space Force Order for 18 Falcon 9 Launches.

The 18 missions were assigned to SpaceX ‌across two task orders under ‌the U.S. Space Force’s flagship launch procurement program, in which SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, Blue ⁠Origin and ⁠other U.S. launch firms inducted into the program jockey for lucrative mission ​assignments.

SpaceX has bagged at least $7 billion worth of Pentagon contracts this year as the Trump administration has laid groundwork for its Golden Dome missile defense shield, a roughly $185 billion multi-year endeavor heavily featuring Elon ​Musk’s launch and satellite company.

SpaceX in May won $6.5 billion worth of satellite contracts from the ⁠U.S. ⁠Space Force. That included $4.16 billion ⁠for a ​network of airborne moving target indicator satellites and $2.29 billion three days later for communications satellites ​that can pass data between ⁠missile warning and tracking sensors to interceptors in near real time.

The SpaceX award announced on Wednesday was part of an “unprecedented two-month acquisition timeline,” Space Force acquisition official Eric Zarybnisky said in a news release. For years, the service has sought to ramp up the pace with which ⁠it buys spacecraft and rocket launches from the private sector.