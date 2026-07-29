CHECKS OUT:
If there was another Covid-style pandemic, it would probably be because scientists were carelessly researching deadly novel viruses in large urban centers https://t.co/njF7R0SiYx
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 29, 2026
CHECKS OUT:
If there was another Covid-style pandemic, it would probably be because scientists were carelessly researching deadly novel viruses in large urban centers https://t.co/njF7R0SiYx
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 29, 2026
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