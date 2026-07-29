YES, PLEASE:
They should also haul Deborah Birx before committees. She does not have pardon immunity, and she was arguably equally as destructive as Fauci.
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 29, 2026
YES, PLEASE:
They should also haul Deborah Birx before committees. She does not have pardon immunity, and she was arguably equally as destructive as Fauci.
— Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 29, 2026
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