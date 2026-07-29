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Confession: I’m not as hardcore angry as some people are over COVID. Or I wasn’t anyways, for a while.
To me it was always this weird thing that came out of nowhere and judging peoples’ reactions to it or, worse, assuming their motives, struck me as slightly disingenuous.
The…
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 29, 2026
“It is amazing, yet not surprising, that for all the left’s protestations about ‘injustice’ they purposely overlook, even celebrate, the most egregious abuse of power in my lifetime.”