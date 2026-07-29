HMM: California underwater drone sneaks up on Chinese ‘ghost ship’ off ally’s coast in bombshell video.
Stunning video taken by a covert sea drone shows a Chinese warship lingering inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
The 42-second clip shows a ship identified by Reuters as a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Type 052D guided-missile destroyer, floating 65 miles off Luzon Island in the Bashi Channel on June 16.
The ship was identified by “the deck layout, superstructure, crane and mast,” according to the company, “which matched archive imagery.”
Seasats, a San Diego startup, told The Post its drone, the Lightfish USV, was “conducting a commercial operation to prove the feasibility of autonomous operations in the Taiwan Strait.”
Message delivered: You might not even know when you’ve been seen until we choose to tell you.