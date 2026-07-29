July 29, 2026

SPINAL TAP WAS NOT INTENDED AS A HOW-TO GUIDE: Katy Perry got stuck in a giant plastic bottle at her concert and the crowd wouldn’t roll her back toward the stage. “This was at the Isle of MTV Malta festival on the 22nd, and apparently she thought the best way to start the show was to hop inside a giant inflatable water bottle and crowd surf in it:”

Derek Smalls did it so much better, many decades ago:

Posted at 5:14 pm by Ed Driscoll