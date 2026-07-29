SPINAL TAP WAS NOT INTENDED AS A HOW-TO GUIDE: Katy Perry got stuck in a giant plastic bottle at her concert and the crowd wouldn’t roll her back toward the stage. “This was at the Isle of MTV Malta festival on the 22nd, and apparently she thought the best way to start the show was to hop inside a giant inflatable water bottle and crowd surf in it:”

When Katy Perry's stage entrance went completely off-plan She was supposed to appear dramatically inside a giant plastic bottle, but the crowd mistakenly carried her in the opposite direction, deep into the audience, while she waved her hand, trying to correct the situation. pic.twitter.com/FaFDS5U3nt — MOSCOW NEWS 🇷🇺 (@MOSCOW_EN) July 28, 2026

Derek Smalls did it so much better, many decades ago: