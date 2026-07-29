NOT A BAD PAYDAY FOR THE WORST (AND OBVIOUSLY WRONG-HEADED) REBRAND SINCE BUD LIGHT: Cracker Barrel to pay for outgoing CEO’s security, $4.6M severance after failed rebrand.

Cracker Barrel is set to pay outgoing CEO Julie Masino several million dollars in severance pay after her departure from the company, while also covering security costs for a period of time.

The restaurant chain announced on Monday that Masino would step down as CEO on Aug. 10 and will remain with the company in an advisory role until Oct. 9. David Deno will replace her as CEO.

The company disclosed in a transition agreement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Masino will receive $4.63 million over the two years following the end of her employment at Cracker Barrel.

The filing also indicated that Cracker Barrel will continue to pay for Masino’s protective services for a “reasonable period of time” after the end of her advisory role with the company.