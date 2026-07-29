LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE: Dept of Education opens investigation into Minnesota over plan to target young children with gender-swapping trans dolls. “We are deeply grateful the Education Department is taking immediate action to protect Minnesota students from being subject to UMN’s appalling ‘My Gender Dolls,’” said Defending Education Founder and President Nicole Neily in a statement. “It is deeply perverse – and biologically false – to impress upon children that genitalia can be swapped out like Mr. Potato Head parts, with no lasting damage. And for the state to wrest control of these conversations from parents (while using their tax dollars to do so, no less) is truly insult to injury.”