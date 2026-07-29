HEH:
Talarico’s Fauci doll has a “Removable mask!” but only when he’s playing with the Jake Tapper doll https://t.co/MYA92BX3Jp
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 29, 2026
Alternate headline: Leftism as a Cult, Exhibit #1,000,006.
HEH:
Talarico’s Fauci doll has a “Removable mask!” but only when he’s playing with the Jake Tapper doll https://t.co/MYA92BX3Jp
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 29, 2026
Alternate headline: Leftism as a Cult, Exhibit #1,000,006.
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