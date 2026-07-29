GOOD NAME: U.S. military tests Hammer of the Gods in new sea trial. “Hammer of the Gods is not a weapon in the traditional sense of something that fires a projectile. It is an emitter, a piece of hardware that broadcasts electromagnetic signals, built to deliver an expanded suite of command-and-control capabilities alongside a wider set of electronic warfare functions from a highly deployable, low-signature platform. Electronic warfare covers the broad category of military operations that use the electromagnetic spectrum, the invisible range of radio waves, radar, and satellite signals that modern militaries depend on, either to disrupt an adversary’s systems or to protect friendly ones from being disrupted in turn. Because Hammer of the Gods keeps a low electromagnetic signature, meaning it does not broadcast in a way that makes it easy for an enemy to detect and target, it can push forward into contested areas and deliver what the Army describes as multi-domain effects at the forward edge of operations, essentially projecting electronic warfare capability into the thick of a fight rather than staying safely in the rear.”