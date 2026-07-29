JUST THINK OF IT AS A SPECIES OF REPARATIONS:
It's not plagiarism when a Person of Color does it because slavery and reparations. https://t.co/QUoAMYOyY4
— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 29, 2026
JUST THINK OF IT AS A SPECIES OF REPARATIONS:
It's not plagiarism when a Person of Color does it because slavery and reparations. https://t.co/QUoAMYOyY4
— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 29, 2026
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