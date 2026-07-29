CAN SCIENCE DO THAT?

Science Pleads The 5thhttps://t.co/3Ry6yTqSve — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 29, 2026

As always, America’s Newspaper of Record™ nails it.

And something a little more serious on the subject from John Nolte:

This also states it well… The pardon put Fauci in a position where he could either testify truthfully and face no prosecution, or invoke the Fifth and face a contempt charge. Obviously, Fauci decided telling the truth was more dangerous (even with no fear of prosecution)… https://t.co/lW4gQoVA5J — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 29, 2026

I suppose nobody understands the risks to Fauci better than Fauci, and he decided accordingly.