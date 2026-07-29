SPACE: NASA’s new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to launch. Here’s why it’s so cool.
After more than a decade in development, the Roman Space Telescope will launch at 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 30 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida — eight months ahead of schedule. Its mission? To study how the universe began, what it’s made of and how it has evolved over time — while (hopefully) helping scientists solve some of modern astronomy’s biggest mysteries in the process.
NASA will preview that mission at a virtual news conference today at 2 p.m. ET.
“We’re going to find one-in-a-million things over and over and over again,” Jeremy Perkins, a Roman Telescope scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, recently predicted.
What kinds of things? Habitable planets in our own galaxy, perhaps. And dark energy. And primordial black holes.
Bring ’em on.