SPACE: NASA’s new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to launch. Here’s why it’s so cool.

After more than a decade in development, the Roman Space Telescope will launch at 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 30 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida — eight months ahead of schedule. Its mission? To study how the universe began, what it’s made of and how it has evolved over time — while (hopefully) helping scientists solve some of modern astronomy’s biggest mysteries in the process.

NASA will preview that mission at a virtual news conference today at 2 p.m. ET.

“We’re going to find one-in-a-million things over and over and over again,” Jeremy Perkins, a Roman Telescope scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, recently predicted.

What kinds of things? Habitable planets in our own galaxy, perhaps. And dark energy. And primordial black holes.