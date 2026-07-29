SORRY, BUT “INFAMOUS” IS THE BEST WE CAN DO:
Dear Diary… If I plead the Fifth, will I still be famous? pic.twitter.com/f0OwHbTOMO
— Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) July 29, 2026
SORRY, BUT “INFAMOUS” IS THE BEST WE CAN DO:
Dear Diary… If I plead the Fifth, will I still be famous? pic.twitter.com/f0OwHbTOMO
— Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) July 29, 2026
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