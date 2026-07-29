I SEE DEAD PEOPLE:
The voter rolls must be the Rosetta Stone to the entire Democrat election fraud operation.
The way they’re guarding them is the tell.
— C3 (@C_3C_3) July 28, 2026
I SEE DEAD PEOPLE:
The voter rolls must be the Rosetta Stone to the entire Democrat election fraud operation.
The way they’re guarding them is the tell.
— C3 (@C_3C_3) July 28, 2026
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