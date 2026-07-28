“MESSAGE: I CARE,” THE NEXT GENERATION. Braindead Politician Accidentally Reads AI Slop That Someone Left in His Speech: “Here’s a More Natural, Flowing Version of That Section That Reads Like a Legislative Speech.”
AI chatbots and politicians who aren’t even pretending to try anymore are a match made in heaven.
Exhibit A: Canadian lawmaker Bill Oliver, who made a strange, cyborgian digression in a speech addressing the New Brunswick legislature last month.
“Public confidence in the office of an advocate matters,” Oliver intoned, before offering a bizarre non sequitur.
“Here’s a more natural, flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points,” he added.
Oliver, in a distinctly 2026 twist, had accidentally read a prompt from an AI chatbot. Credit where credit’s due: he did it without blinking an eye, betraying either some serious stage composure or that he didn’t even notice the error, half-asleep as he sounded while mumbling through the machine-amalgamated pablum.
Canadian politican Bill Oliver appeared to read out an AI prompt during a speech. pic.twitter.com/vkBNzsh7dd
— The Independent (@Independent) July 27, 2026
In any case, members of the New Brunswick subreddit, understandably, weren’t impressed after people began noticing the error this week.
“If there are no consequences for this, then we hold our high schoolers to a higher standard than our elected officials,” one commenter fumed.
“If he was a lawyer, he’d be sanctioned,” another wrote. “Why should it be any different for an elected representative?”
Others lamented the “depressing” state of affairs Oliver’s lazy AI slip-up evinced, using words like “grim” and “idiocracy.” There were multiple calls for him to resign.
As Charles Krauthammer wrote in 2012:
George H. W. Bush, Romney-like in aloofness, was once famously handed a staff cue card that read: “Message: I care.” That was supposed to be speech guidance. Bush read the card. Out loud.
Not surprisingly, he lost to Bill Clinton, a man who lives to care, who feels your pain better than you do — or at least makes you think so. In politics, that’s a trivial distinction.
Not surprisingly, (P)resident Biden had a similar gaffe in 2024:
During @JoeBiden’s call with the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the president said his staff passed him a note to “stay positive you are sounding defensive.” Biden read the note aloud to participants on the call.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 13, 2024
If only some staffer had secretly snuck a “Madagascar” into Oliver’s AI prompt:
Give this man immediate full tenure and all the endowed chair you've got https://t.co/Ofeg6B0Se9
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 23, 2026