July 28, 2026

MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT:

As Glenn has written, “the breakdown of law and order won’t go as [leftists] hope. Ultimately, the police are there to protect criminals from the populace, not the other way around. Get rid of the police, and armed vigilantism is what you’ll get. And what you’ll deserve.”

Back in 2013, Reason TV released a video about private security forces in otherwise lawless Detroit. It looks like the Pacific Palisades is adopting a similar idea as well.

Posted at 9:14 pm by Ed Driscoll