MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT:

Residents in the Palisades put up Mad Max barricades because construction site theft is so rampant since Karen Bass directed LAPD to remove police patrols from the neighborhood. As if the fire victims haven't dealt with enough…the vile communist is punishing us further. pic.twitter.com/hiiQ5fydNl — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 28, 2026

As Glenn has written, “the breakdown of law and order won’t go as [leftists] hope. Ultimately, the police are there to protect criminals from the populace, not the other way around. Get rid of the police, and armed vigilantism is what you’ll get. And what you’ll deserve.”

Back in 2013, Reason TV released a video about private security forces in otherwise lawless Detroit. It looks like the Pacific Palisades is adopting a similar idea as well.