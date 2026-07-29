KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s a Shame We Can’t Jail Dems for Torturing the Truth. “I run into that a lot here in my deep blue pinko commie neighborhood. There are ‘Stop the kidnappings! Report ICE…’ signs up all over the place. Of course, ICE agents aren’t kidnapping anyone. Leftists are incapable of dealing with anything intellectually, all they can do is rile up the low-info base with nonsensical emotional hysteria.”