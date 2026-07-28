July 28, 2026

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Plagiarism or jealousy? Youngest black professor in Cambridge history set to publish extraordinary life story — including how he couldn’t speak, read or write during childhood — as he’s now accused of copying others’ work.

Spy magazine used to call this “Logrolling in Our Time” back in the late ‘80s.

Posted at 4:30 pm by Ed Driscoll