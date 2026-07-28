NOVEMBER PREVIEW: Nine Republicans seeking Graham’s Senate seat.

Twelve attempted to get on the ballot; three were not certified by the state party.

Glenda Gail Parker and Danny Ford II, son of the former legendary football coach at Clemson, each filed before Tuesday’s deadline to a list led by Graham’s sister, two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, and a former congressman and governor who briefly ran for president. Ford, however, was not certified and will not appear on the ballot.

Graham died July 11, two days after his 71st birthday, and would have been seeking a fifth term.

Per state law, the filing period is one week, followed by the primary two weeks later on Aug. 11. If a runoff is needed, meaning no candidate gets 50% of the vote plus one, it happens Aug. 25.

The successful candidate in the primary will take Graham’s spot on the ballot on Nov. 3. Dr. Annie Andrews, a Charleston pediatrician, is the Democratic opponent in November and is joined on the ballot by Libertarian Kasie Whitener.

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nardone, to finish his term until the 120th Congress is seated in January. The 62-year-old Graham filed Friday and is backed for the six-year term by second-term Republican President Donald Trump.