SUPPLY, MEET DEMAND: Ukrainian drone boat deal to build in US could be ‘one of the most consequential partnerships.’

The Ukrainian company responsible for developing and manufacturing an autonomous drone boat used to sink several Russian navy warships has agreed to a deal with an American company to produce them in the United States for the U.S. military.

UFORCE produces the family of Magura drone boats, formally known as unmanned surface vessels, and it has become “one of the most capable platforms for [Ukraine’s] naval dominance of the Black Sea,” Sean Plankey, the company’s Chief Executive Officer for the U.S., told the Washington Examiner.

Ukrainian forces have used Magura drone boats to sink more than a dozen Russian warships and to shoot down Russian aircraft and helicopters as well. Between Ukraine’s use of the Magura USV and other drone boats, they have forced much larger and more expensive Russian warships to retreat from the Black Sea. They’ve also hit oil tankers and bridges.

The company came to a deal earlier this month with ReconCraft, an American-based boat manufacturer, to produce these vessels domestically.