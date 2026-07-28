OH FER CRYIN’ OUT LOUD: Women do more water chores due to ‘neocolonial gender blind spot,’ UCLA study says.

Society isn’t paying enough attention to how American women are disproportionately burdened by home tap water use, according to a new study from the UCLA Streisand Center’s Gender and Water research hub.

That’s when I thought I’d accidentally stumbled into a Babylon Bee article, but no:

Even though women in the study claimed not to be unfairly burdened, anthropology Professor Jessica Cattelino and her research team made the case that they still are. The study “Gender and residential water use in Los Angeles: Ingrained, untapped, and porous,” was published in June in the journal Environment and Planning E: Nature and Space. It followed 36 families in the Los Angeles area for several years, tracking their residential water use through interviews and water diary entries.

Related: Unintentional fatal injuries arising from unpaid work at home.

Unpaid work in and around the home is a common and potentially high risk activity, yet there is limited information about the circumstances surrounding resulting injuries. This study aimed to describe circumstances surrounding fatal injuries resulting from home duties activities, in order to identify and prioritise areas for prevention. Coroners’ reports on all unintentional deaths in Australia from 1989-92 inclusive were inspected to identify deaths of interest. Rates were calculated using population data and incorporating measures of time engaged in particular home duties activities. There were 296 home duties deaths over the four year period. Most (83%) deaths were of males, and males had 10 times the risk of fatal injury compared with females.

Care to trade, ladies?