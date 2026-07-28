21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Tech Giants Voltron Up Against AI Safety Threats. “Nvidia and a host of tech giants on Monday launched a new artificial intelligence safety initiative focused on open models, as the fallout from a cyberattack committed by rogue OpenAI models continues.”

More:

A pretty extensive list of (mostly) American tech giants (NAVER and SK Telecom are South Korean companies, and SAP and Siemens are German). Hell, I’ve even worked for three companies on that list.

Notable omissions? OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, all of whom used closed rather than open AI models. Plus Apple, which made the conscious decision not to be a player in the AI space.

That’s an awful lot of collective brainpower to address the problem, but I wonder if the very size will make it unwieldy.